Strikes | Strike warnings from AKT for port congestion work and car traffic

The strikes will start on February 15 if no solution is reached in the tes negotiations.

Car- and the transport workers’ union AKT has issued strike warnings for port congestion work and three contract sectors of car transport. If no solution is reached in the tes negotiations, the strikes will start on February 15.

In addition to ports, the strike warning has been given to the truck industry, the tank and oil product industry, and the terminal operations industry.

According to AKT, the key issues have not been agreed upon and discussed in the negotiations in its fields, because a wage solution for the technology industry is expected in the negotiations, which are tightly coordinated by the employers’ unions.

HS is already reporting earlier in January, ACP was preparing a strike that would paralyze Finland’s foreign trade from mid-February.

Together with other trade unions of the umbrella organization SAK, AKT is demanding wage increases of around five percent for this year, comparable to the wage settlement in German industry.

Read more: AKP is preparing a drastic strike that would paralyze Finland’s foreign trade in February

Several the major unions have announced industrial action for the coming days in an attempt to speed up negotiations on wage increases.

Industrial union a three-day strike in the technology and chemical industry starts already on Wednesday.

In the field of trade, the Trade Union of Service Industries Pam has threatened with a multi-stage series of strikes, the first of which would begin on February 6.