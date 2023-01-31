Swedish Foreign Minister Billström: relations between Stockholm and Ankara are now “cool”

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström called relations between Stockholm and Ankara “cool”. His words lead RIA News.

“At the moment, relations between the countries are cool,” the minister said. Billstrom emphasized that this state of affairs is quite natural, however, he added, it is necessary to focus on moving forward. The head of the Foreign Ministry specified that the recent deterioration in relations between Stockholm and Ankara will not affect Sweden’s entry into the North Atlantic Alliance.

Earlier, Billström said that the process of Sweden’s accession to NATO was suspended amid actions with the burning of the Koran. According to him, Stockholm is looking forward to the alliance’s summit in Vilnius, scheduled for July 11-12.

In January, two anti-Islamic actions were held in Stockholm – the burning of the Koran and a mannequin in the form of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Turkish leader commented on these events, declaring Ankara’s refusal to support Sweden’s NATO bid.