NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that Finland will become the 31st member of the alliance tomorrow, Tuesday.
“We will raise the Finnish flag for the first time at NATO headquarters,” Stoltenberg said today, Monday, at a press conference before the NATO foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels.
Finland had applied to join the alliance with Sweden in May 2022
. Stoltenberg said Finland will be officially welcomed with a flag-raising ceremony to celebrate its accession to NATO. He is still waiting for Sweden’s request for Türkiye’s ratification.
