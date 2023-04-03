The musical atmosphere is in mourning after the sensitive death of the musician and composer Héctor Bustamante Gómez, known as ‘Chino’. The artist ceased to exist on Sunday, April 2, and this news was announced by Apdayc through his social networks. “The maestro Héctor Bustamante Gómez (August 29, 1949 / April 2, 2023) has passed away. Before making songs, he was dedicated to creating instrumentals. A charismatic character and always in a good mood. Happy with his profession as a guitarist and composer. One of His greatest pride was having played with Los Destellos and having had maestro Enrique Delgado as a mentor”.

Héctor Bustamante is the composer of the songs: “El cañón”, “Amor de arena”, “I want you to give me your love”, “Dancing on the mountain” and “Between four walls”.

