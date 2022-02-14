Gas: flies to + 12% with fears of war then slows to 84.6 euros

Gas is rising sharply with the winds of war blowing between Russia and Ukraine. On the markets there are fears of a sudden reduction in flows of Gas arriving from Russia. In Amsterdam, prices are up by 8.5% to 83.50 euros per MWH, after having registered an increase of + 12% to 88 euros. In London the price rises by 4.45% to 185.86 pence per Mmbtu.

Stock Exchange: Milan (-3.7%) continues to slide with fears on Ukraine

Lat the Milan Stock Exchange (-3.7%) is still slipping, in line with other European lists with fears of a war in Ukraine. At Piazza Affari weigh the banks and the utility while the price of the Petroleum and gas. The spread between BTP and Bund continues at 169 points, with the yield of the Italian ten-year at 1.90%.

Stock Exchange: starts on fears of war, -2.77%; down banks

Stock market a sharp decline at the start, together with Europe, on fears of a war in Ukraine and the consequences that can already be seen on the commodity markets. The Ftse Mib index marks -2.77% at 26,218 points. On the price list in serious difficulty the banks, with Bpm -4.9%, Bper -3.9%, Intesa -4.1%, Unicredit -4.5%. Eni is holding on (-0.2%), with crude oil seen on the rise. The defensive Snam and Terna also did well, on par. Among the other blue chips Stellantis down 3.8%, Exor -3%, Cnh -3.9%.

Oil: Brent price over 95 dollars due to the Ukrainian crisis

The price of a barrel of Brent oil for delivery in April it broke the $ 95 barrier on the London futures market, trading at $ 95.57, up 1.15% from last Friday’s close. The WTI reached 94 dollars, marking a growth of 0.97%. On Friday, crude oil from the North Sea, a reference in Europe, had closed the day on the International Exchange Futures with a rise of 3.10 dollars compared to the previous day.

The escalation of tension due to the possible Russian military incursion into Ukrainian territory has triggered the prices due to fears of problems in the global supply of crude oil. The United States has not ruled out that Russia, which has deployed more than 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine, will launch an invasion this week: this could cut off oil supplies and lead to retaliatory sanctions against Russia from part of the West. Oil has risen in recent weeks due to rising global demand as economies around the world are recovering from the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, the International Energy Agency (IEA) estimated that the tension between supply and demand levels will continue for the foreseeable future.

