Words from McLaren’s team principal

Two pilots convinced that they are on the right side. Max Verstappen And Lando Norris hot after the Austrian GP they showed to be angry with their rival for the contact in Turn 3. Verstappen moved under braking on three occasions and on the third came the contact with a double puncture that led to the retirement for Norris and the demotion to fifth position after the pit-stop for the three-time world champion.

The Commissioners punished with ten second penalty Verstappen, a penalty that had no impact since the Red Bull driver did not lose positions in the finishing order. Verstappen, for his part, believes that Norris exaggerated in forcing the brakes to put the Dutchman under pressure.

At the press conference, McLaren team principal Andrea Stella carefully analyzed what happened, underlining that this is an opportunity that the FIA ​​must not miss for a fair and, therefore, better F1 in the future. “I think a black or white flag for Verstappen after the first braking movements would have been appropriate – Stella’s words – what happened today is also the result of 2021 when some maneuvers were not properly sanctioned. We have huge respect for Verstappen and Red Bull and Max doesn’t need to be so exasperated. Sometimes it seems that being overtaken means the end of the world when instead he could certainly have responded in the following laps with DRS. Today, as lovers of this sport, we lost the opportunity to experience another 6-7 wonderful laps and Norris deserved the opportunity to play for the victory. The penalty? The Commissioners considered the ten seconds to be a correct sanction, sometimes it coincides with enormous damage to a driver, today it was irrelevant. I am sure that the FIA ​​will reflect deeply on what happened because it would be sufficient to tighten up the rules that already exist regarding legal or non-legal maneuvers during a wheel-to-wheel duel. We don’t want another 2021which may have been fun, but for those who truly love racing it was not a good moment. Can the relationship between Max and Norris be compromised? These guys are under enormous pressure, regardless of the merits of the matter this could be a great opportunity for Max to gain even more respect. You can apologize, admit you overdid it, and show up tomorrow even more whole on another occasion”.