21:43 Atlético takes the lead with a great shot Llorente crosses from the right side, Sorloth controls it in the area and, first of all, hits the ball with his right foot as it falls. With this precise definition, the rojiblancos take the lead on the scoreboard in their first clear arrival at the Elche area.

21:41 8′ Goal from Atlético! Sorloth opens the scoring

21:40 7′ Yellow for Agustín Álvarez for a late tackle on Gallagher The referee shows the first yellow card of the match to Agustín Álvarez. The Elche attacker arrives late and steps on Gallagher, committing a foul that costs him a warning.

21:39 5′ Mendoza tries a filtered pass, but Musso intercepts before Álvarez can arrive Mendoza tries a filtered pass from the center of the field, looking for Agustín Álvarez, who was running with impetus towards the area. However, Musso anticipates and catches the ball before Álvarez can comb it. Atlético remains confident in its defense.

21:37 4′ Gallagher very active in the center of the field, putting pressure on the Elche players The red and white midfielder is exerting high pressure and setting the pace of the game.

21:37 3′ Elche comes out with a lot of energy and dominates the first minutes

21:35 2′ Elche executes a lateral foul, but Witsel clears it safely

21:34 1′ Atlético starts with a line of five and Riquelme as winger 1′ Atlético de Madrid is already in action. Riquelme is positioned as a left-footed winger, while the defensive line is confirmed with Azpilicueta as the left central defender. Simeone opts for a solid defensive structure from the start.

21:32 The Elche conspiracy before the game

21:31 START THE GAME!

21:29 The duel begins! Elche and Atlético are already on the field

21:27 The arrival of Atlético reaches Martínez Valero

21:25 Let us remember that Atlético arrives after a historic streak Atlético de Madrid is experiencing its best moment in history, with an unprecedented winning streak that includes three wins in the Copa del Rey, three in the Champions League and eight in LaLiga EA Sports. However, that sequence could lose weight if it fails to overcome Elche, a team undefeated since November and that is in the direct promotion zone to First Division. Recent tough clashes in the Cup, including narrow victories against Vic, Cacereño and Marbella, and Simeone’s only defeat in 12 visits to Martínez Valero, show that Atlético cannot afford to relax.

21:20 10 MINUTES UNTIL THE GAME START!

21:17 Elche already has its lineup: Sarabia bets on these 11 to face Atlético Eder Sarabia has decided his eleven for the crucial duel against Atlético de Madrid. Those chosen by the Elche coach are San Román, Gerard H., Diaby, Bigas, Salinas, John C., R. Mendoza, Nico Fernández, Rashani, A. Álvarez and Sory Kaba. With this formation, Elche will seek to surprise and put one of the fittest teams in Europe in trouble.

21:15 Atlético dominates the history, but the Cup offers hope to Elche Atlético de Madrid has been superior in recent confrontations, with 4 victories in the last 5 games against Elche. The most recent ended with a 1-0 in LaLiga in favor of the rojiblancos. However, the direct elimination format of the Copa del Rey gives Elche a unique opportunity to break this streak and surprise one of the strongest teams in Europe.

21:13 Simeone revolutionizes the eleven: Nine changes for the duel against Elche! Atlético de Madrid arrives with a renewed lineup for its match against Elche. Diego Simeone makes up to nine changes compared to the team that beat Osasuna. The starters today are Musso, Llorente, Azpilicueta, Witsel, Le Normand, Riquelme, Koke, Gallagher, Lino, Correa and Sorloth, looking for freshness and rotation to face this important Copa del Rey match with guarantees.

21:10 The players jump in to warm up!

21:06 Sarabia: “Atleti are favorites, but we are capable of anything” Eder Sarabia sees the match against Atlético as an opportunity to demonstrate Elche’s progress. “Atleti are favorites, but we are capable of anything,” said the Basque coach, who expects an impressive atmosphere at the Martínez Valero.

21:01 Elche, with enthusiasm and losses, looks for the coup in the Cup Nico Fernández will lead Elche’s starting eleven, which will face Atlético with the absences of Carlos Clerc and Óscar Plano. Agustín Álvarez, recently recovered, could be Eder Sarabia’s surprise for this decisive match. Despite market rumors, the coach has highlighted the unity of the team: “Everyone is committed.” With confidence in their game and the dream of advancing to the quarterfinals, the people from Elche will seek to overcome one of the tournament favorites.

20:55 Elche dreams of surprising Atlético Elche arrives with confidence to the round of 16 duel of the Copa del Rey after its great moment in LaLiga Hypermotion, where it has reached the direct promotion positions after a decade of waiting. Eder Sarabia’s men also shone in the previous round, beating UD Las Palmas 4-0 with outstanding performances from Nico Fernández and Mourad. Now, they will try to transfer that motivation to the clash against an Atlético de Madrid that is on a roll.

20:50 Simeone: “The Cup demands the maximum in each match” In the run-up to the duel against Elche, Diego Simeone stressed the need not to let our guard down: “We cannot relax. The Cup is a tournament that demands the maximum in each match.” With this approach, Atlético faces the challenge of adding its fifteenth consecutive victory and continuing to advance in a competition that is among its great objectives of the season.

20:45 Atlético remains unstoppable and seeks to extend its strength in the Cup Atlético de Madrid arrives after a hard-fought 1-0 against Osasuna, where a goal from Julián Álvarez sealed the victory. The rojiblancos accumulate a perfect streak in 2025, keeping a clean sheet and demonstrating a consistency that will be crucial in this Copa del Rey. Now, they will try to prolong their moment against an Elche that promises to be a tough rival.

20:40 Atlético lands in Elche with full confidence and a historic streak Atlético de Madrid arrives at Martínez Valero in its best moment of the season, leading LaLiga with authority and backed by 14 consecutive wins in all competitions, a milestone never before achieved in the club’s history.

20:35 Rotations at Atlético for the cup duel against Elche Diego Simeone is betting on changes to his eleven to face Elche, giving prominence to players like Koke, Riquelme, Sorloth and Juan Musso, who will have the opportunity to shine. In defense, the team will suffer the losses of Giménez and Lenglet, absent due to physical problems, so Robin Le Normand and Axel Witsel will take the reins at the back. A mix of experience and freshness that will seek to ensure passage to the next round.

20:30 Elche seeks the feat against an unstoppable Atlético The Martínez Valero hosts a vibrant duel in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. Elche, with the support of its fans, will try to surprise an Atlético de Madrid on a streak, which has 14 consecutive victories. Under the direction of Eder Sarabia, the locals will seek to break the impressive dynamics of the rojiblancos and write a historical page in the tournament.