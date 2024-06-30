Race results, ranking and order of arrival of the F1 Grand Prix in Austria on the track of Red Bull Ringsurprisingly won by George Russell. The Englishman from Mercedes was ahead of the finish line Oscar Piastri (McLaren) e Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) The race, exciting until the end, was decided by a accident between Max Verstappen (fifth) and Lando Norris (retired)which allowed Russell to take his second career victory. Fourth Lewis HamiltonNico Hulkenberg (6th), Sergio Perez, Kevin Magnussen, Daniel Ricciardo and Pierre Gasly also scored points. Charles Leclerc with Ferrari he finished eleventh after an unlucky race with 4 pit stops.

The race in Austria was super exciting, with a surprise ending which overturned all the predictions of the eve. In fact, after the Sprint Race and the qualifications, everything pointed to an easy victory for Max Verstappenwhich among other things started from pole position. Instead, a strong one Lando Norrisassisted by a McLaren really fast, he managed to constantly keep his breath on his neck until attempting the decisive attack with seven laps to go.

However, the duel between Verstappen and Norris was fatal for both: the Dutch driver defended himself strongly, but the Contact between Red Bull and McLaren it was inevitable. Norris retired with irreparable damage, while Verstappen restarted the race and closed fifthpenalized for the accident. George Russell with the Mercedes so he took advantage of the situation, winning his second career race.

As for the race Ferrarionce again the difference in performance with the top teams emerged, with Carlos Sainz who saved the honour of the Rossa by grabbing an unexpected third place.

Charles Leclercinstead, had a difficult race, conditioned by the initial contact with Oscar Piastri’s McLaren, closing the Austrian GP eleventh after 4 pit stops.

F1 podium race AUSTRIA 2024

1) George Russell (Red Bull)

2) Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

3) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

POS # PILOT STABLE TURNS TIME 1 63 George Russell Mercedes 71 1:24:22.798 2 81 Oscar Plates McLaren Mercedes 71 +1.906s 3 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 71 +4.533s 4 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 71 +23.142s 5 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Honda 71 +37.253s 6 27 Nico Hulkenberg HaasFerrari 71 +54.088s 7 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Honda 71 +54.672s 8 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 71 +60.355s 9 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB Honda RBPT 71 +61.169s 10 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 71 +61.766s 11 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 71 +67.056s 12 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 71 +68.325s 13 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 70 +1 lap 14 22 Yuki-Tsunoda RB Honda RBPT 70 +1 lap 15 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes 70 +1 lap 16 77 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber Ferrari 70 +1 lap 17 24 Zhou Guanyu Kick Sauber Ferrari 70 +1 lap 18 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 70 +1 lap 19 2 Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes 69 +2 laps 20 4 Landon Norris McLaren-Mercedes 64 +7 laps Final standings, order of arrival of the 2024 Austrian F1 GP

