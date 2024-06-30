Race results, ranking and order of arrival of the F1 Grand Prix in Austria on the track of Red Bull Ringsurprisingly won by George Russell. The Englishman from Mercedes was ahead of the finish line Oscar Piastri (McLaren) e Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) The race, exciting until the end, was decided by a accident between Max Verstappen (fifth) and Lando Norris (retired)which allowed Russell to take his second career victory. Fourth Lewis HamiltonNico Hulkenberg (6th), Sergio Perez, Kevin Magnussen, Daniel Ricciardo and Pierre Gasly also scored points. Charles Leclerc with Ferrari he finished eleventh after an unlucky race with 4 pit stops.
F1 race Austria 2024, results
The race in Austria was super exciting, with a surprise ending which overturned all the predictions of the eve. In fact, after the Sprint Race and the qualifications, everything pointed to an easy victory for Max Verstappenwhich among other things started from pole position. Instead, a strong one Lando Norrisassisted by a McLaren really fast, he managed to constantly keep his breath on his neck until attempting the decisive attack with seven laps to go.
However, the duel between Verstappen and Norris was fatal for both: the Dutch driver defended himself strongly, but the Contact between Red Bull and McLaren it was inevitable. Norris retired with irreparable damage, while Verstappen restarted the race and closed fifthpenalized for the accident. George Russell with the Mercedes so he took advantage of the situation, winning his second career race.
As for the race Ferrarionce again the difference in performance with the top teams emerged, with Carlos Sainz who saved the honour of the Rossa by grabbing an unexpected third place.
Charles Leclercinstead, had a difficult race, conditioned by the initial contact with Oscar Piastri’s McLaren, closing the Austrian GP eleventh after 4 pit stops.
F1 podium race AUSTRIA 2024
1) George Russell (Red Bull)
2) Oscar Piastri (McLaren)
3) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
F1 GP AUSTRIA 2024 Race Results, RANKING
|POS
|#
|PILOT
|STABLE
|TURNS
|TIME
|1
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|71
|1:24:22.798
|2
|81
|Oscar Plates
|McLaren Mercedes
|71
|+1.906s
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|71
|+4.533s
|4
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|71
|+23.142s
|5
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing Honda
|71
|+37.253s
|6
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|HaasFerrari
|71
|+54.088s
|7
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing Honda
|71
|+54.672s
|8
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari
|71
|+60.355s
|9
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB Honda RBPT
|71
|+61.169s
|10
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine Renault
|71
|+61.766s
|11
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|71
|+67.056s
|12
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault
|71
|+68.325s
|13
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|70
|+1 lap
|14
|22
|Yuki-Tsunoda
|RB Honda RBPT
|70
|+1 lap
|15
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams Mercedes
|70
|+1 lap
|16
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Kick Sauber Ferrari
|70
|+1 lap
|17
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Kick Sauber Ferrari
|70
|+1 lap
|18
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|70
|+1 lap
|19
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams Mercedes
|69
|+2 laps
|20
|4
|Landon Norris
|McLaren-Mercedes
|64
|+7 laps
