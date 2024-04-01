Zakharova: The United States is trying to cover up its failures by searching for a “Russian trace”

The United States is trying to cover up its own failures by searching for a “Russian trace” in the phenomenon of “Havana syndrome,” which they themselves previously associated with crickets. About it reported official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova in a conversation with RTVI.

“Perhaps they are trying to cover up their failures with their favorite topic of the “Russian trace.” Perhaps the crickets were brought in,” Zakharova said.

She also recalled that earlier “the Americans officially learned” that crickets were involved in the “Havana syndrome.”

Earlier, the American channel CBS News suspected Russian intelligence services of involvement in cases of “Havana syndrome” among US diplomats. This phenomenon is believed to be a neurological disease and manifests itself in hearing loss, nausea, headaches and balance problems.

The disease received its name in honor of the capital of Cuba, since such neurological symptoms were first recorded among diplomats in Havana at the end of 2016.