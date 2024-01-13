Essam Al Sayed (Dubai)

The Godolphin filly “Star of Mystery”, supervised by Charlie Appleby, excelled remarkably, led by William Buick, by defeating the first candidate, the filly “Starlust”, in the Al Wasl Stakes “Conditions”, grass, in the fifth heat over a distance of 1200 metres, and the heroine scored 1:09. :62 minutes, at the ceremony organized by the Dubai Horse Racing Club in a new round of the “Dubai Racing Carnival”, on the “Meydan” track, and included 9 exciting rounds, sponsored by “Nakheel”.

The brilliance of the Flying Dutchman, Adrie de Vries, 52 years old, shined, as he achieved three “hat-trick” victories, while the rider, William Buick, and the trainers, Doug Watson and Bobat Simar, scored a double.

Rabah Racing’s Vespasion, under the supervision of Simon and Ed Crisford, and led by William Buick “Double”, succeeded in snatching the title of the first “grass” race for a distance of 1000 meters – Handicap, sponsored by Palm Jumeirah, after an exciting struggle in which the winner made a great effort, to cover the race distance in A time of 57:49 seconds.

The horse, “Military Artists” by Victorias, fought bravely, under the supervision of Fawzi Nass, and led by Adrie de Vries, until reaching the finish line in the second half for three-year-old horses over the sandy mile, for the title of Palm Jebel Ali, and crossed the finish line in a time of 1:39: 84 minutes.

“Jinging Color” by Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, under the supervision of Musabah Al Muhairi and driven by Sandro Paiva, won the third round award for the 1400 meter handicap – grass, for the title of Como Resident among the nominated horses, with a comfortable margin, recording a time of 1:22:66 minutes. .

The horse “The Great Collection” was awarded to Zaur Skrkov, under the supervision of Doug Watson, and the Dutch rider Adrie de Vries “the double”, when the 10-year-old horse was able to achieve his ninth victory out of a total of 43 entries, with a dramatic victory in the fourth round “handicap” over Distance 1400 meters – sandy, won the Palm Beach Tower title, and the champion recorded a time of 1:25:04 minutes.

The horse “Kabir Khan” by Telek Mukabsfat, supervised by Doug Watson “Double”, and led by Patrick Dobbs, confirmed that he is a big star, when he achieved an easy victory in the sixth round of 2000 meters (handicap – sand) for the Dubai Island title, recording a time of 2:05:51. minute.

The horse “Ozo” from So Other Club, under the supervision of Jimmy Osborne, and driven by the Flying Dutchman Adrie de Vries “Triple”, won the seventh round prize of the Lord’s North Handicap for a distance of 1800 meters – grass, after an exceptional performance, recording a time of 1:47:55. minute.

The horse “Border Edge” by Michael Hillary and Nigar Burke, supervised by Bobat Simar and led by Andrew Slattery, surprised his competitors in the eighth round, “handicap”, over a distance of 1400 meters – sand, for the title of Palm West Beach, and recorded a time of 1:26:59 minutes.

“Wepner” gave Abdul Rahman Saleh Al-Rashed, led by Taj Oshi, the double for coach Bobat Simar in the ninth and final half over a distance of 2410 meters (handicap – grass), for the title of The Palm Crown, and the champion scored 2:30:42 minutes.