The Digital FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund) should start operating from March 1, 2024, according to the Ministry of Labor and Employment. The new modality aims to simplify the payment of benefits by employers, saving companies time.

A total of 5 changes are expected due to the digitalization of the FGTS. Read what they are below:

due date – will be until the 20th of the month following the FGTS jurisdiction. It only applies to declarations made from the beginning of the new rule;

employers' obligations – payments made from March 1st must be collected by the person FGTS Digital . Those that were carried out before were the responsibility of the Social Connectivity system, the Box

Pix – will be the only method of collecting the guarantee fund. Tickets will have a QR Code (similar to a barcode, but readable by cell phone) for payment via instant transaction. The government recommends that companies adapt their banking systems to the new standard;

eSocial – practically paid in to the digital FGTS. The FGTS amount due will be issued based on the information provided by employers in the unified system . Companies need to pay attention to the information in the fund’s calculation base;

certificate of good standing – will have an immediate impact if the amounts are collected improperly. Irregularity leaves the employer subject to inspection by the Public Ministry of Labor

Initially, the implementation of the digital FGTS was expected for January 2024. The government announced the postponement to March in November 2023.

Currently, the tool is in the testing phase. From January 13th to February 29th, it will be in the preparation process.

In December, the minister Luiz Marinho (Work and Employment) stated that the platform's objective is to make the process of paying the fund by companies easier and also to increase transparency in monitoring payments.

Marinho said that, with the change, unions and the government will have an easier time looking at the performance of contractors.

The virtual platform will impact more than 43 million people. Of them, 4 million employers. The average annual turnover of the FGTS is R$180 billion.