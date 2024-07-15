The State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE) announced that as a result of the operation deployed to provide surveillance during the 2024 Villista Days, no serious incidents were recorded.

More than 100 officers provided their services from July 6 to 14 to ensure the well-being of the more than 3,000 people who gathered in the municipality of Parral to participate in the various activities.

Roadside support, patrols and assistance were provided jointly by the National Guard, Civil Protection and Mounted Police.

During the development of the events, the 9-1-1 Emergency System reported the fall of a rider, who received immediate attention and was transferred by paramedics to a hospital for prompt care.

In a separate incident, a motorcyclist was involved in an accident and suffered minor injuries. He was treated promptly.