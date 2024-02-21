She says it's the best good morning you can imagine: Chanel Totti speeds on her motorbike with her boyfriend at high speed. And it's not the first time this has happened

She fell for it again. Once she had already posted a video in which her partner was speeding at high speed on the highway. This time, however, they were in the center of Rome, perhaps they were going towards the school she attends. Chanel Totti on a motorbike with her boyfriend Cristian Babalus they slalom between the cars, in a video posted on an Instagram Stories of Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti's daughter. “The best good morning,” in her opinion.

Chanel Totti and Cristian Babalus

The latest video posted on social media by the daughter of has not gone unnoticed Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti. After all, she too, like her parents, is now always at the center of gossip, especially when she is with her boyfriend, Cristian Babalus.

In recent days there has been much talk about the famous mother and father, still dealing with the divorce, with revelations that scream scandal, with alleged sales of billion-dollar villas. Even the one where the former presenter of Iene lives with her children, since Pupone left.

This time, however, the gossip concerns the Totti's young daughter, who had already ended up in the sights of the tabloid press in the past because she had filmed her boyfriend going at breakneck speed on the motorway. Then publishing that video online, as if nothing had happened.

Moreover, it is known that Cristian Babalus, with whom Chanel Totti seems to be serious (even if in Naples she was caught hand in hand with Balottelli), has a passion for supercars and high speed. He doesn't hide that he goes for car races with his friends!

Chanel Totti on a motorbike with her boyfriend: the video that causes discussion

In the video you can see Chanel's boyfriend's motorbike going at high speed on via degli Annibaldi, which from via Cavour goes towards the Colosseum, which can be seen in the background. He was probably accompanying her to the very prestigious St. Stephen School that she attends, with an annual fee of 28 thousand euros.

The twenty-year-old boyfriend, who is already the father of a little girl from a previous relationship, is going at 60 mph, on an urban stretch of road where the limit is a maximum of 50. Chanel is sitting behind him and films everything, and then post the video in an Instagram story.