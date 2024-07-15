Three young people die in car accident occurred at the entrance of the Metropolitan Park of Leonearly this Monday morning, July 15.
The accident occurred specifically on the José María Morelos bypass almost at the corner with Adolfo López Mateos Boulevard in Lionaround 2:00 a.m.
Five people were traveling on board the vehicle. White VW Crossfox, when it crashed into a tree.
Three of the crew died on the spot and two more managed to escape alive.
Authorities are investigating this incident to determine responsibility, so far The identity of the victims is unknown.
