Chihuahua, Chih.- The Secretary of State Public Security (SSPE) of Chihuahua, Gilberto Loya Chávez, made a review tour around the Plaza del Ángel, where the celebrations for the Independence of Mexico will be held, in which he assured that the security of all Chihuahuans is guaranteed by the operation that is being carried out.

He also said that in other municipalities sufficient elements have been deployed to protect the celebrations and that no city has officially cancelled the celebrations, as was initially stated in Coyame del Sotol and Manuel Benavides. As for security in the first square of the city, there are 15 inspection checkpoints, several mobile commands, drones, as well as just over 1,309 elements. The state official was accompanied by the director of Municipal Public Security (DSPM) of the state capital, Julio César Salas González, as well as other police commanders.