Las Vegas, Nevada.- Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez imposed himself with authority Edgar Berlanga Saturday night, September 14th from Las Vegas, Snowfall.

He boxer from Guadalajara triumphed by unanimous decision: 117-110, 118-109 and 118-109 to retain the super middleweight titles: CMB, AMB and OMB for the fifth time in a row.

Appearing at a media conference, ‘Canelo’ He mentioned that he is not surprised by the performance of Edgar Berlanga above the ringsince, in his opinion, he left behind his particular fighting style.

Canelo beats Edgar Berlanga mercilessly

Instagram tmobilearena

“He (Edgar Berlanga) doesn’t fight like he used to fight. He defends himself a little more, that’s why what happened happened,” said the Mexican champion.

Canelo celebrates his victory over Edgar Berlanga

Instagram canelo

“I did what I was supposed to do, be there and fight, do my best and win the fight,” he added. Saul Alvarez.

‘Canelo’ successfully completed the defense of the belts of the super middleweight. His victory illustrates a record of 62 wins (39 by ‘KO’ and 23 by decision), two draws and two losses in 66 professional fights.

Have you checked out Amazon yet? Check out their best products at THIS LINK.