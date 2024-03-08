Internet and cable services in Mexico tend to be somewhat cheap for what is offered, with companies leading the market such as Telmex and untilto Total Playtwo others that also stand out are Izzi and Megacable, which have made a name for themselves and offer interesting packages. However, with each passing year the investment in companies tends to be greater, which is why prices are gradually increased to the discontent of those who are paying their monthly rate on time.

With this in mind, Megacable announced its price increase, which will raise a total of $50 MXN in all its available packages, which is not so significant if we talk about comparisons with other services, and those who already have a promotion that has a contract will not suffer from this increase. They argue that this is due to the increase in quality that they have given to customers in recent days, people will have to pay the new prices starting this month, unless their cut was earlier.

As to Izzy, it is confirmed that there will be price increases of about $10 to $40 MXN in the available services, and it will also respect the promotional contracts that have previously been signed, so customers should not worry about this part, the change is in April. The excuse for this is due to inflation, which has hit various companies, and therefore, collections were going to have to be affected despite having a profit that made us have losses.

Here is part of the statement:

It has forced us to make an adjustment to the price of the monthly rate for your service. Our commitment to you is to continue offering you a high quality service

Remember that both Izzi and Megacable They are internet and cable television services in Mexico.

Via: EXP

Editor's note: It's sad whenever they give these raises or when they add streaming services that you didn't ask for and they shamelessly charge you. However, it is the only thing available in terms of internet distribution, since Elon Musk's is very expensive and perhaps not as high quality.