Russian forward of the Washington Capitals Evgeny Kuznetsov made an assist and helped the team to a strong-willed victory over the New York Rangers in a regular season match of the National Hockey League (NHL) on January 13. The game in Washington ended with a score of 2:3.

The Washington Capitals' victory was forged by goals from Anthony Mantha, Nick Dowd (in the 47th minute, Evgeniy Kuznetsov's pass helped Dowd score the puck into the opponents' goal) and TJ Oshie.

Adam Fox scored a double for the guests. Russian Washington forward Alexander Ovechkin missed the match due to injury, recalled “Sport Express“

According to the publication, rumors about Ovechkin’s injury began in the match against Carolina (2:6) a week ago, when the Washington captain unsuccessfully collided with opposing forward Jordan Staal. Ovechkin finished the match and made one assist each in the games against Los Angeles (4:3) and Seattle (1:4). However, since the game against Carolina, Ovechkin has missed several practices, including before the game against the Rangers.

The Washington team with 46 points after 40 matches rose to fifth place in the Metropolitan Division. Rangers suffered their fourth defeat in a row with 54 points from 41 games, but remain at the top of the team rankings.

On January 9, Washington Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery announced that forward Alexander Ovechkin suffered a minor injury during the last match, but will soon return to training. He also noted that the hockey player would miss two training sessions.

On January 3, Ovechkin scored his 830th goal in the NHL regular season in a match against the Pittsburgh Penguins. He has 64 goals left to break Wayne Gretzky's record for most goals in a regular season (894 goals).

On December 23, 2023, Ovechkin’s goal and assist brought Washington a victory over Columbus in an NHL match. The meeting ended in overtime with a score of 3:2. The Russian hockey player interrupted his goalless streak of 14 matches in a row.