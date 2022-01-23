The Russian Sputnik V vaccine, due to its configuration, proved to be more effective against the omicron strain of coronavirus compared to its Western counterparts. This was stated by Professor of the School of Systems Biology at George Mason University (Virginia), Doctor of Biological Sciences Ancha Baranova, reports TASS.

According to the biologist, the configuration of the S-protein of the three vaccines currently used in the United States was initially changed, as a result of which the viral protein is “simply clamped in a certain configuration.” At the same time, in the virus itself, the S-protein can change its configuration depending on what stage it is at.

“Thus, Western vaccines generate an immune response only if the S-protein is in the pre-fusion configuration. “Antibodies can only be produced against her,” said Baranova.

Earlier, the head of the Gamaleya Center, Alexander Gintsburg, disclosed the effectiveness of Sputnik V against the omicron strain. According to him, it amounted to about 75 percent.