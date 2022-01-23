Gran Turismo 7, coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on next March 4th, it could be Sony exclusive heavier until now. According to the Twitter account PlayStation Game Size, the space required for the download of the game is well 89.445 GB, excluding the day one patch.

From the details reported on the PlayStation Store, Gran Turismo 7 it could be even heavier. They are, in fact, well requested 110 GB of free space to be able to download the title, although not all of them may be intended for installation per se.

Among the 110 GB the space that will be used for the updates and the various patches of the game may already have been included. Post-launch updates could take up several GB, if you think that too Gran Turismo Sport has seen its weight on the PlayStation 4 SSD increase considerably following its release. If the latter weighed 40 GB at the start, the various updates have added at least 30 GB.

Updates and patches including or not, Gran Turismo 7 could really establish a record in the Sony exclusives library. 110 GB represents, in fact, an impressive slice of the space available on the PlayStation 5 SSD. Generally the most thoughtful games come compressed to take up as little space as possible, and in this case players should have available an amount of GB equal to over 1/6 of the platform’s internal memory.

Last December, thanks to a pamphlet released exclusively in Japan, some important information about it was leaked Gran Turismo 7, including the number of tracks and machines present in the game.

As anticipated in part by a trailer released by Sony, the game will contain well 420 machines And 90 tracks, all characterized by atmospheric conditions realistic, which will allow users to fully immerse themselves in the driving experience.

According to the details released in Japan, it will be possible to buy used cars, which will include models released between the 80s and 90s. The driving challenges, which will allow players to start from the basics and, step by step, learn even the most complex techniques.