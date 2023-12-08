Serrano Heart It is one of the most popular cumbia groups in the country. There are thousands of followers who chant his songs like ‘Life is no longer life‘, ‘Drinking beer‘ and ‘Forget me‘ From 1993; However, and despite the great acceptance that the group has, several of its members decided to step aside and be soloists—as Star Torres— or engage in another activity. The departure of Edu Baluarte It did not go unnoticed and, although it is not known exactly why the young man left the Piura orchestra, it is still a trend today.

Will Edu Baluarte venture as a balladeer?

A short video on the artist’s Instagram was enough for the alarms to go off, since, as heard in the clip, the performer would debut in the ballad. It is not known if cumbia will still be part of his new musical repertoire, but apparently he would have every intention of opening a career as a soloist.

“Working hard to give you lots of music. Would you like me to make a 4-track EP or just release one track? Confirm, ha, ha, ha, I read them,” the artist wrote, but this is not the first time that Baluarte has given something to talk about. Previously, a few days after the rumor of his resignation from Serrano Heart spread, the performer released his hit ‘Strawberry hair.

Why did Edu Baluarte distance himself from Corazón Serrano?

It is not known exactly why the singer stopped performing with Corazón Serrano. In fact, it seems that silence on both sides was the best way out; However, when consulted by him, Kiara Lozano expressed in a live: “Guys, why do you always ask me and the girls about Edu. We couldn’t answer because it’s not our responsibility, but if you already see something there, draw your conclusions.”.

Who is Edu Baluarte?

Edu Baluarte is a young man of 22 who began to make a name for himself in the musical world after his time in ‘The voice Kids’, where the jury was delighted with his voice; However, it was not until his entrance to Serrano Heart which became better known.