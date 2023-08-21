The fastest German 100-meter runner Gina Lückenkemper is considered highly talented and capable of improvement. The national coach is impressed. Is their form at the World Cup good enough for a coup?

With a bite and new shoes: Gina Lückenkemper says the competition over 100 meters has become “crazier”. But you too. Image: picture alliance / SVEN SIMON

“She’s a dawg,” says Noah Lyles. The American sprinter doesn’t call his training partner Gina Lückenkemper a dog, but rather pays her the utmost respect in street slang with the long monosyllable. You can translate the word as a great buddy, and that Gina Lückenkemper has the bite she showed when she crossed the finish line at the European Championships in Munich last year.

She won the 100m title and injured her thigh with her own spikes. With the sprint relay she was third in the world championships in Eugene/Oregon and first in Munich. At the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, she wants to reach the finals this Monday (9:50 p.m. on ZDF and Eurosport).