The programming of the Murcia Fair will have a cycle of specific activities for the elderly, as announced on Monday by the Councilor for Culture and Identity, Diego Avilés, together with the councilor for Women, Reconciliation Policies, the Elderly and Disability, Ascensión Carreño , and the Councilor for Tourism, Commerce and Consumption, Jesús Pacheco.

«For the first time in history, the elderly will have events and meetings organized specifically for them in these upcoming holidays. Music, dance or adapted sports are some examples of this; For this reason, with this initiative we seek to encourage our elders to participate in the Murcia Fair and to enjoy activities where they are comfortable and where they can share moments of fun and leisure”, declared Diego Avilés.

The Murcia City Council has organized a series of exclusive guided tours for the elderly with which they will be able to discover the secrets of the artistic exhibitions that are hosted by three municipal exhibition spaces. In the Almudí Palace they will be able to get to know the Mariano Ballester exhibition in depth on September 5, 7 and 11 at 7:00 p.m. In the Cárcel Vieja, this space will be toured to discover the exhibition ‘Memory and Recuerdo’ on September 4 and 5 at 7:00 p.m. And, finally, there will be guided visits to the Ramón Gaya Museum between September 5 and 8, in the morning, at 12 noon. On the 5th, the visit will be dedicated to the museum’s permanent collection; On the 6th, the temporary exhibition ‘Obra sobre papel. Avelino Marín Collection’; On Thursday the 7th, the visit will focus on the exhibition ‘José Ballester. An innovator in cultural journalism’; and on the 8th, it will be dedicated to the temporary exhibition ‘Ramón Gaya graphic work. In search of new techniques’.

In addition to these visits to museums, the Murcia City Council has organized a tribute to Spanish music with a zarzuela, copla and orchestra concert in the Plaza de Santo Domingo on September 8 at 9:00 p.m.

Likewise, the Romea Theater will pay homage to Manolo Escobar and Isabel Pantoja with the show ‘Voces de España’ on the 10th at 8:00 p.m. Copla and tonadilla come together in this ‘show’, which brings together the hits of these two great references in Spanish music, with all the essence of Spanish folklore. Luis Escudero is ‘The second Manolo Escobar’, the amazing resemblance of the timbre of his voice with the artist has made him his official double in Spain. After touring throughout Spain and receiving awards in recognition of his talent, such as the Spanish Song Contest held in Madrid, he has shared the stage with the greatest figures on the Spanish music scene.

Sports and walks along the Segura river



«We want our elders to have a varied, rich program that meets their cultural and leisure needs, for this reason, in addition to the guided tours and concerts, we want to offer them unique encounters so that they never forget this Murcia Fair as well as the walks by boat on the Segura River with live music, where you can enjoy a pleasant tour in a very special atmosphere”, Avilés added.

The rides on the solar boat that will travel the course of the Segura river as it passes through the city of Murcia, organized specifically for the elderly, will take place on September 2, 3 and 4 at 6, 7 and 8 p.m., and will have live bolero music.

Finally, a sports activity for the elderly will be organized on September 8, at 8:00 p.m., at the Puente de Hierro, where they will be able to participate in a sports class designed for the elderly.