IIn the American Southwest, a giraffe gave birth to a spotless baby. “Giraffe experts believe it is the only monochromatic reticulated giraffe anywhere on the planet,” said Brights Zoo in Limestone, Tennessee.

The animal was not born on July 31 with the usual light-colored fur with brown spots, but with uniformly brown fur, it said.

Visitors can vote for the baby animal’s name on the zoo’s Facebook page. There are four Swahili terms to choose from: Kipekee (“Unique”), Firali (“Exceptional”), Shakiri (“The Most Beautiful”), and Jamella (“One of Great Beauty”).

According to the zoo, it hopes to use the unusual animal to draw more attention to the giraffes, which are highly endangered in the wild. Zoo director David Bright told CBS News that the last spotless giraffe was born in Tokyo in 1972.