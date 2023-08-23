Russia | Russian reporter: General Sergei Surovik has also been fired

Sergei Surovikin previously led Russia’s military operations in Ukraine.

22.8. 23:25

Russian the general who served as commander of the air and space forces Even Sergei Surovik has been dismissed from his position, claimed the Russian journalist Alexei Venediktov on Tuesday. The news agency Reuters reports on the subject.

Venediktov was the director of the defunct Eho Moskvy radio channel. His information has not been officially confirmed. However, the dismissal of Surovik has also been reported by the Russian media.

Venediktov said in the Telegram messaging application that Surovik had been dismissed from his position “by official decree”.

Russian Surovikin, who previously led military operations in Ukraine, has not been seen in public since the uprising of mercenary Wagner, which took place at Midsummer. Surovikin was last seen appearing in a video released during the uprising, in which he urged Wagner to stop his attacks.

After the uprising, both Russian and Western media have reported that Surovikin’s involvement in the uprising is being investigated.

Surovik was nicknamed “General Armageddon” during Russia’s military intervention in the Syrian civil war. Last October, he was assigned to lead Russia’s military operations in Ukraine, but in January this position was transferred to a general Valery Gerasimovto the Chief of the General Staff, and Surovikin was made Gerasimov’s deputy.