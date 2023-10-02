The Dutch team will enter a new phase after its main sponsor, a supermarket chain, announced that it will not renew the contract. In addition, the Slovenian Primož Roglič leaves this squad after eight years. How does this affect the peloton?

Jumbo-Visma seems to have closed a golden era with the recent conquest of the Vuelta a España, led by the American Sepp Kuss, which marked the unprecedented victory of the three grand tours by the same team in one season. After 2024, the Dutch team will not have the sponsorship of Jumbo, the Dutch supermarket giant, which had just invested 20 million euros a year in sports.

This situation has led, according to reports, to the team beginning to analyze the merger with Soudal-Quick Step, the Belgian team led by Remco Evenepoel. The threat is that of a group of top-level cyclists in the middle of a peloton where great differences are already marked.

It seems that only the idea of ​​that squad of superstars does not appeal to Slovenian Primož Roglič. The 33-year-old rider will leave Jumbo-Visma at the end of 2023 after eight years in which he won three Tours of Spain and a Giro d’Italia.