Shvets, accused of attack at an airfield near Minsk: Kyiv forgot me and abandoned me

Accused of sabotage against a Russian A-50 long-range radar detection (AWACS) military aircraft at an airfield near Minsk, Ukrainian Nikolai Shvets accused Kyiv of treason. According to him, diplomats did not visit him in the pre-trial detention center and did not help him find a lawyer.

The man also stated that after he completed the task, his evacuation to Ukraine was not provided for. He suggested that they wanted to use him for the second task, and then completely “clean him up.” In addition, Shvets expressed doubts about the advisability of the action against the plane itself, saying that, in fact, it was done for the sake of “hype in the news.”

The saboteur’s training took place at different sites over a long period of time.

Earlier, Nikolai Shvets said that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) trained him for a long time. “They trained me at different sites, at airfields, in the forest. Quite a lot of time has passed,” he said. The detainee also said that before leaving, the SBU curator told him the target of the sabotage – an early warning aircraft, which, as the suspect explained, was responsible for “all the air raids announced in Ukraine.”

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko previously spoke about the long-term preparation of the detainee. According to him, Shvets “was trained in all this in more than one month.” “After preparation, he was routed, so they say in the KGB, to our territory,” the Belarusian leader added.

According to Lukashenko, the detainee has Russian and Ukrainian passports, being an IT specialist, he was recruited by the SBU in 2014. The politician also claims that Kyiv was involved in the development of the operation to destroy the plane together with the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

The attack on the A-50 first became known on February 26, when the Belarusian opposition resource BYPOL posted photographs of the aircraft. Its representatives stated that they managed to damage the plane using an unmanned vehicle, and later escaped abroad. In total, more than 20 people were detained in connection with the terrorist attack in Machulishchi; the rest managed to escape abroad. Initially, the Ministry of Defense of Belarus denied information about damage to the Russian aircraft. However, Lukashenko later admitted that the A-50 still received “a scratch and a hole.”

“Polish trace” found in sabotage in Machulishchi

Earlier, an operative officer of the State Security Committee (KGB) of Belarus announced the possible involvement of Polish intelligence services in the attack on the Russian A-50 aircraft at the Belarusian Machulishchi airfield. According to him, this is evidenced by the fact that several people were involved in the attack “from among the so-called fugitives who are currently on Polish territory.”

Alexander Lukashenko promised to carry out a “cruel purge” of everyone who may be involved in terrorist groups. At the same time, he personally blamed the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky for what happened, calling him a nit several times during his speech.

President Zelensky is simply a nit. Just a nit! Such operations are not carried out without the consent of the leader of the country and the commander-in-chief Alexander Lukashenko President of Belarus

In turn, Ukraine denies involvement in the attack, said Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the Ukrainian president. The official blamed the incident on “local partisans” and accused Belarus of aiding Russia. Official representative of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Oleg Nikolenko expressed the opinion that such accusations are another attempt to create an artificial threat from Kyiv.