Three hundred and twenty synchronic Ligurians aged between 5 and 20 took turns, to the rhythm of music, in the pool of Lago Figoi for the second edition of “Little Women”, the trophy organized by the sports club MySport 2 and the Centro Antiviolenza Mascherona, sponsored by the Municipality of Genoa, with the aim of financing, through a voluntary endowment, the “Sports Scholarships” in favor of the children of victims of abuse.

“Sport and solidarity have triumphed, with proceeds that tripled the numbers of the past edition, thanks to which the sports courses of six children have already been supported – says Yaela Carboni, coach of the young syncronettes of Nuotatori Rivarolesi and MySport , organizer of the event – In addition, thanks to the collaboration of the Municipality of Genoa and the Municipality V Valpolcevera, which I thank for their participation, it was possible to donate a red bench to the Lago Figoi plant, which the girls themselves colored, as a permanent symbol of a path of awareness and stimulus for a necessary cultural change of pace and education to respect for women too often victims of violence”.

The day and the inauguration of the red bench, which shows the toll-free number to contact in case of need (1522), were also attended by the councilor for sport of the Municipality of Genoa Alessandra Bianchi and the president of the Municipality V Valpolcevera Federico Romeo.

“We are particularly happy with the high participation in this second edition, because we strongly believe that sport has the strength to convey messages of awareness and collaboration, especially to young women who fight against gender stereotypes every day from an early age – underlines Manuela Caccioni , head of the Mascherona Anti-Violence Center – For years we have been at the forefront of the fight against violence against women. Opportunities like these create moments of discussion, aggregation and inclusion to support other young women who, due to the violence against their mothers, are guests in our shelters and do not have the opportunity to play sports and to be able to continue to make their sporting dreams come true”.

Also performing were the FAISICSÉ, former Piedmontese competitive athletes who tour Italy to transfer, with unpublished themed ballets, the most artistic, spectacular and exciting passion of synchronized swimming to the new generations. And who, for the occasion, entered the tub in red heels to represent in their choreography, to the tune of Lady Gaga, the image of women fighting for their rights and achieving their goals.