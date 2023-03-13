Guadalupe, Nuevo León.- A young woman 20 years old she was allegedly stabbed to death by her partneridentified as Mauricio S.19 years old, who He was arrested by municipal police officers GuadeloupeNew Lion.

The attack happened yesterday at a home located on Víctor Rosales street, in the Cañada Blanca neighborhood, in Guadalupe.

According to reports, municipal police officers were conducting surveillance tours when they received a report of domestic violenceso they immediately moved to the indicated address.

Arriving at the place, the alleged attacker had a knife in his hand with bloodstains, and he was also stained, for which he was immediately arrested.

Immediately, the police entered the house and located the young woman lying on her bed with a stab wound to the chestso they immediately requested an ambulance.

Later, emergency paramedics arrived at the house and transferred the woman to a hospital to receive medical attention.

The victim accused that her partner, Mauricio S., attacked her when they had an argument. See also "It is inadmissible": They demand to investigate the Monterrey school for placing cameras in the girls' bathroom