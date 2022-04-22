Nintendo announced that

Splatoon 3



will be released on Friday 9 September on Nintendo Switch. A trailer released for the occasion provides some details on one of the new scenarios, the Silurian Suburb, and on the calamarco, a new arc-shaped weapon that allows you to splat horizontally and vertically. In addition to the 4v4 battles, Splatoon 3 will also have a single player campaign and a new version of the Salmon Run co-op mode. In single player mode, players will help Number 3 battle the Octarians to uncover the secrets of Alterna and the hairy ooze. Furthermore, starting today, owners of an active Nintendo Switch Online membership + Add-on Pack and a copy of Splatoon 2 can access the DLC



Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion

on Nintendo Switch at no additional cost. Players can download it from the product page on the Nintendo eShop. After finding Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion in the Nintendo eShop with the Nintendo Switch console, simply select “Download” in the “Nintendo Switch Online Member Content + Add-on Pack” section at the top of the page. In the DLC of Splatoon 2 players will take on the role of Number 8, an Octoling who wakes up, after losing his memory, in a dark subway station. In this adventure, Number 8 will have to explore a mysterious underground laboratory and overcome 80 missions. Those who manage to escape from these meanders will be able to play multiplayer as an Octoling.