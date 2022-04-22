SQUARE ENIX announces an important new theme CHRONO CROSS: the composer Yasunori Mitsuda will hold two mini concerts dedicated to the game. It is a part of the collaboration between the SQUARE ENIX Cafe and the JRPG to be held in Japan from 7 May to 10 June.

The composer has revealed that he will only be present on two dates, on June 4th and 5thand who will hold mini concerts lasting about 45 minutes for a small number of participants. In fact, there will be only 30 places, and it will be possible to make one booking starting from April 28th. The ticket price will be 5,000 yen (about € 36) and participants will get a themed coaster as a gift.

At the moment there are no further details regarding the collaboration between CHRONO CROSS and it SQUARE ENIX Cafewe just have to wait for more information.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Go Nintendo