In this special program we explore China's growing trade and investment influence in Latin America. With constantly expanding trade agreements and projects, China has become South America's main partner and the second on the entire continent after the United States. We analyze this collaboration through figures and talk to experts to understand how China has gained importance in the region.

The presence of China in Latin America is increasingly evident. According to the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) and the British consulting firm Oxford Business Group, the Asian country's trade with the region has grown from 14 billion dollars in 2000 to 500 billion dollars in 2022. and it is expected to exceed 700 billion in 2035, according to information based on the Chinese General Administration of Customs.

This increase is largely due to the New Silk Road, China's investment initiative in the world that has gained importance in the region in recent years, since currently 21 countries are part of it with several signed agreements, especially in infrastructure.

Lithium, the so-called “white gold of the 21st century”, is another of China's interests in Latin America, if one takes into account that the so-called lithium triangle, made up of Argentina, Bolivia and Chile, concentrates between 56% and 68% of this natural resource worldwide.

Another point that draws attention is the at least 40 seaports operated by China in countries in the region, which for many could represent a threat, since some of them are close to military bases of the host nations, such as Brazil, Mexico and Panama.