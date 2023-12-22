The Humane company announced Friday that its innovative AI-powered wearable device, called AI Pin, will begin shipping in March 2024 to U.S. buyers. Those who placed priority delivery orders will receive their device first. Humane has specified that shipments will be made based on the date of purchase, as reported in a post on Platform “early 2024” mentioned by the company last November.

During its official presentation last month, Humane demonstrated Pin AI's capabilities to use different AI services to respond to user requests, all without the need for a screen. However, in the presentation video, an answer provided by the AI ​​had a significant error. The company also demonstrated its projection system, capable of displaying information on the user's hand. But this cutting-edge device comes at a high cost: The AI ​​Pin has a base price of $699 and requires a $24 monthly subscription to get a phone number and access to cellular data.