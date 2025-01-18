The main Spanish hotel chains, They face the year 2025 with an extremely positive outlook for their businesses. Reserves for the first quarter of the year already exceed those of the same period in 2024, which predicts a new year of firm and solid growth.

New increases in both revenues and rates are anticipated driven by the recovery of post-pandemic demand, the growth of corporate tourism and the containment of inflation.

All of this with a view to reaching 100 million tourists by the end of 2025, an ambitious goal that will mark a historic milestone for the industry and the country.

The Spanish tourism sector continues to demonstrate its resilience and dynamism, consolidating itself as one of the fundamental pillars of the national economy. After a historic 2024, the prospects for 2025 are more than promising, with sustained growth and unprecedented demand.

The latest figures released this week by the Ministry of Industry a few days ago leave no room for doubt: Spain closed 2024 as the best year in its tourism history with 94 million tourists, 10% more than in 2023, which spent 126,000 million euros on destination, 16% more. These results have exceeded all expectations and position the country as the second most visited tourist destination in the world and the first in terms of competitiveness.

The combination of a greater number of visitors and higher rates will allow Spanish hotel chains to not only increase their income, but also improve their profit margins in a highly competitive international context.

Meliá maintains its unstoppable growth

Meliá Hotels and Resorts, the leading Spanish hotel company by number of rooms, anticipates a very positive start to the year, with improvements in occupancy and revenue in key markets such as Spain, the United Kingdom and Germany. In the Caribbean, notable growth is expected in the first quarter and summer, driven by new openings such as Meliá Casa Maya in Mexico and ZEL Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

The chain led by Gabriel Escarrer highlights a growing advance in reservations and the consolidation of the direct channel as a means of contracting. During the first quarter, occupancy maintains its upward trend, as do prices, which register double-digit growth.

The Canary Islands are positioned as a leader among vacation destinations, while urban rates also experience significant advances compared to 2023.

United Kingdom and The Spanish domestic market stands out for its dynamismand there is room to increase rates in the vacation segment thanks to repositioning and the commitment to sustainability and quality experiences.

In urban hotels, the premium and luxury segment remains competitive against other large international cities, with additional momentum from markets such as the United States, the Middle East, LATAM and Asia.

Minor, solid 2025 performance boosted urban demand

The strength of Spanish hotel demand is not going to be concentrated exclusively in sun and beach destinations, If not, it will be extended to urban destinations. This is the case of Minor Hotels Europe & Americas, former NH, which anticipates a promising start to 2025, thanks to the consolidation of demand in urban destinations.

According to the company, revenues in Spain will continue to rise during the first quarter, supported by an increase in both occupancy and average prices.

Expectations are especially positive in Madrid and Barcelona, ​​where the good behavior of demand is expected to cover both leisure and business customers. This last segment, in particular, will benefit from the rise in professional conferences and events, especially in March.

The hotel company directed by Gonzalo Aguilar assures that “demand continues to behave positively” and they do not foresee significant changes in the coming months. However, they point out that throughout 2025 a certain normalization in prices could be observed, especially in those cities that have registered very high accumulated growth in recent years.

Palladium anticipates a positive Easter

Palladium Hotel Group, which last year broke the barrier of 1,000 million in turnover, begins the year 2025 with very optimistic prospects, supported by a positive rate of growth in income in both Spain and America.

“These positive growth data are marked by very similar increases in both occupancy and the average daily rate,” the company points out.

The hotel company chaired by Abel Matutes highlights the good performance of its main markets in the first months of 2025. In Tenerife, income has grown 4% year-on-year, despite the displacement of Holy Week a month later. In America, the company also recorded a 3% increase in revenue during the first quarter, consolidating its positive trend.

For Hotusa it will also be a year of consolidation of its expansion policy since it plans to maintain the same growth rate as in 2024, which means the incorporation of about 20 establishments annually, betting on the diversification of its destinations.

“We foresee, although with some caution, a sustained increase in demand that, linked to good cost control management, They put us in a favorable position to be competitive and surpass the results of previous years,” says the hotel company, which has detected greater anticipation in reservations in the first quarter, especially in urban destinations and business tourism.

Regarding prices, he considers that there is still room for them to continue increasing, especially in premium destinations and high-end hotels, “as long as it is accompanied by added value for the customer.”

Boost for urban destinations and new price increases

The year 2025 also looks positive for Ilunion, which plans to maintain solid double-digit growth in both revenues and results, supported by very optimistic expectations. Bookings for the first quarter show a significant increase, even exceeding initial forecasts.

This dynamism is especially reflected in its urban destinations, where cities such as Madrid and Valencia stand out for their very positive performance, with prospects of recovering their figures during the first quarter.

The hotel company considers that there is still room for price growth, always supported by the quality of the offer. “Spain continues to be a very attractive destination, and in many cases, prices are still below those of other European markets.despite the high quality of our facilities and services. This offers opportunities to continue positioning ourselves competitively,” the company says.