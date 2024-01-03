Until this January 4, the Maccabean Games of the Jewish community take place in Argentina, Therefore, security in the country had been reinforced against possible terrorist actions..

“We were very attentive these days because of the Maccabee Games,” Security Minister Patricia Bullrich told Argentine media after the arrest of three Syrian citizens and a Lebanese citizen, who were possibly forming a terrorist cell.

The people were arrested at the end of December. They were staying in a hotel near the Israeli Embassy and were waiting for a package from Yemen, which alerted the authorities.

The ministry detailed that the suspects were “three citizens of Syrian and Lebanese origin (…) One of them carried passports from Venezuela and Colombia in his name.”

🚨Minister of Security of Argentina, Patricia Bullrich, reports that the Syrian terrorist with a Venezuelan passport was staying two blocks from the Israeli embassy pic.twitter.com/8siLdXtEKG — The Truths of Eleazar (@ Verdaddeeleazar) January 3, 2024

For these Maccabee games, there are about 4,000 athletes competing in different disciplines.

Bullrich indicated that he had obtained intelligence information from the United States and Israel, in addition to the local Gendarmerie trained in antiterrorism by their counterparts in Colombia, according to which three people would enter the country through different airports.

The minister pointed out that one of the reasons that alerted them was that the three had rented a hotel near the Israeli embassy. The suspects “were waiting for a package that came from Yemen,” explained the president's minister Javier Milei. “We will see if it is indeed a cell that came to Argentina or if it has another connotation”

