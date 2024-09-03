Chihuahua.- The businessman and former mayor of Chihuahua, Jorge Cristóbal Cruz Russek, congratulated the three years of the administration of the mayor, Marco Antonio Bonilla Mendoza, in which he places the city in a privileged place in competitiveness to the point of comparing it as if it were Switzerland within Mexico.

He commented that during this period, economic growth is very noticeable, as well as advances in security and having a better quality of life, since it is a fact that the municipality is one of the main cities classified as ideal to live in. “If Mexico were Europe, Chihuahua would be the Switzerland of Mexico. That is how it is being seen. During my period as mayor, I saw great development and work,” he commented at the end of the delivery of the Third Report of the Municipal Administration 2021-2024.