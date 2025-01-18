For years, Ana Obregon He has been one of the best-known faces on television, starring in everything from hit series to heartfelt shows. However, since death of his son Aless caused by the Ewing sarcoma she suffered in May 2020, the actress’s appearances in what was once her home have been more limited.

Despite everything, that same year the presenter put aside her complicated family situation to welcome the New Year with Anne Igartiburu on RTVE. An event that I would also repeat in 2022 in La 1, this time with the help of the Morancos. That same year another couple also debuted on the public network’s Campanadas, although at a very different time: the presenter Roberto Herrera and the singer Nía Correia They took charge of the Campanadas of the Canary Islands for the first time.

However, what few know is that behind those happy faces there is also a hard clash between the protagonist of ‘Ana y los 7’ and Nía, which ended with the singer crying and being left outside the advertising spot of the public chain. This was now reported by one of the witnesses to the confrontation, Herrera himself, in an interview on the radio program ‘El Salpique’, by Radio Mogán.

Ana Obregón “made Nía cry” before the RTVE 2022 Bells

As the presenter explained, Obregón did not behave at all well with the winner of OT 2020 and even did everything possible to keep her out of the recording of the announcement for December 31, something he finally achieved. «If you notice, in the advertising spot for the Chimes of that year Nía doesn’t come out. Why would it be?», the one from Las Palmas began saying.









The reason for this absence was that “Nía cried her eyes out” after a strong argument with the Madrid model during the recording. «What I saw and my colleagues from Los Morancos de how Ana Obregón treated Nía in the recording of the advertising spot… I dropped a myth», confessed the singer’s partner last New Year’s Eve.

The Canarian did not want to give many details of the reasons that had led to this poor treatment by Obregón, although he did suggest that the former triumph’s spectacular physique could have had something to do with it. «The girl is very pretty, young. That’s why Nía doesn’t appear in the national spot, because He refused to go out because it made her cry.», acknowledged Herrera, who claimed that he had a «very bad» time in such a situation.

After the criticism of Obregón’s attitude, what Roberto Herrera did want to do was praise his partner’s work in the Campanadas in recent years and he was full of praise for her. «It is a woman’s sun, super simple and charming. “He doesn’t complain about anything and adapts to everything,” said the journalist from the public channel.

Ana Obregón’s response to the alleged encounter with Nía

Although the singer did not want to comment on the controversy that surrounds them both, Ana Obregón did do so exclusively for ‘TardeAR’. The actress explained what really happened during that recording was that Nia “arrived two hours late” and that, for this reason, the public channel team “decided not to let it appear in the promo.”

«I have not treated anyone badly. I already know who it is. He arrived late. The team got angry. I had organized a mass with my family. The girl arrived two hours later, I was made up and dressed waiting. She started crying because she didn’t like the dress, the makeup…TVE got so angry that they told him not to appear in the promo. I didn’t make it to my son’s mass because of her.», acknowledged the biologist in said program.

For her part, Leticia Requejo contacted Nia’s entourage to find out their side of the story: «They completely deny Ana Obregón’s version. It is true that in this case I have not been able to speak with the representative, but I have spoken with a person who worked with Nia in those Campanadas and they tell me that it is false,” explained the journalist.