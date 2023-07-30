F1 Spa, Leclerc surrenders only to Red Bull

At Spa, Red Bull dominated as expected, obtaining the fifth one-two of the season. The superiority of the RB19 on the iconic Ardennes track meant that the most exciting race started from third place down. The human GP, ​​if we can call it that, went to Charles Leclerc on a Ferrari that proved to be second strength by a margin in Belgium.

The Monegasque only surrendered to the overwhelming power of the RB19s on the Kemmel – with or without DRS – and he also managed to contain the damage from Sergio Perez. All the other opponents adjusted, starting from that Lewis Hamilton who tried to overcome by strategy with theundercut: however, both Leclerc and the Ferrari wall responded promptly, conquering the third podium of the season.

Leclerc’s words

“We are honestly surprised by our competitiveness this weekend, because if I could have guessed where we would be stronger between Spa and Budapest I would have said Hungary. Instead it was the opposite and this is exactly where we should focus: our car should have gone faster last week, but for one reason or another we didn’t exploit our potential, while here we succeeded and had a decent result“, these are the words of Leclerc a Sky Sports F1.

“There is still a long way to go before reaching the Red Bulls, but we have been strong here in all kinds of conditions. In the race we still miss a lot because Red Bull does something on the tires that we don’t know how to do yetpushes 100% from start to finish while we have to manage“, concluded the Monegasque. “I’m certainly pleased to finish this half of the World Cup on a more positive note than at the start of the season, but we must not be satisfied with this result. We need to work hard because the road is still long, but going on holiday with a podium is better than nothing. We need to find more consistency, there is something we need to understand“.