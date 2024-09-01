Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/01/2024 – 16:41

The Civil Defense of São Paulo issued a warning for strong winds of up to 75 km/h on the coast of São Paulo between this Sunday, September 1st, and Monday, the 2nd. The National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) also issued a yellow alert, of “potential danger” for the region, as well as for the coast of Rio de Janeiro to Vitória, in Espírito Santo; Rio Grande do Sul and part of the northeast coast, from Sergipe to Ceará.

Inmet says that there may be “intensification of winds in coastal regions, moving sand dunes over buildings on the coast”.

For the central region of the country, the warning is of dry weather, with greater danger in the center of Goiás, in the Federal District, in the northwest of Minas Gerais, in the southeast of Mato Grosso and in the northeast of São Paulo.

Inmet issued a red alert, indicating great danger, for these areas.

Effect of extratropical cyclone in the South

According to the meteorological company MetSul, an extratropical cyclone is currently passing between Argentina and Uruguay. It is expected to bring winds of up to 80 km/h to the eastern part of Rio Grande do Sul.

Inmet’s warning for the region covers not only the state’s coastal strip, but also the cities of Porto Alegre, Novo Hamburgo, Caxias do Sul, Bagé, Pelotas, among others.

The Civil Defense of Rio Grande do Sul also issued a warning for occasional heavy rains, electrical discharges and possible hail in the northeastern part of the State, passing through Porto Alegre, Novo Hamburgo, Caxias do Sul, the Vales Region and the northern coast.

The period of greatest risk, however, was the early hours of this Sunday morning.

A strong wind risk warning is in effect for the entire coast and southeastern portion of the State of Rio Grande do Sul.

There is no information about the possible relationship between the wind event in the Southeast and this extratropical cyclone coming from the South.

Dry weather

Inmet’s red alert for the Ribeirão Preto region, in São Paulo, where there were severe fires this week, speaks of relative humidity below 12% and “a high risk of forest fires and health problems (lung diseases, headaches, etc.)”.

In the capital of São Paulo and other regions of the state, the alert for dry weather is yellow, of “potential danger”, with “relative air humidity varying between 30% and 20% and low risk of forest fires and health”.

According to the State Civil Defense, the situation regarding fire outbreaks is under control.

The Amazon and Pantanal have faced record numbers of fires, intensified this winter by the dry weather.

In recent weeks, São Paulo has also entered a state of alert.

Check out Inmet’s recommendations for this dry period:

– Drink plenty of fluids;

– Physical activities are harmful in this dry weather;

– Avoid exposure to the sun during the hottest hours of the day;

– Use skin moisturizer and humidify the environment;

– Avoid diuretic drinks (coffee and alcohol);

– Obtain more information from Civil Defense (telephone 199) and the Fire Department (telephone 193).