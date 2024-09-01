FT: AfD victory shows Germans’ interest in ending Ukraine conflict

The reason for the victory of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in the elections in Thuringia is the interest of voters in changing the country’s political course, including the issue of providing assistance to Ukraine. This reports publication of the Financial Times.

“This is the first time since the war that a far-right party has won a regional election, indicating growing disillusionment among East German voters with the government, which many blame for high inflation, economic stagnation, rising prices and constant internal conflicts,” the article states.

It is also noted that the negative attitude of Germans towards supporting Kyiv played an important role in the AfD’s victory. The newspaper emphasizes that AfD and the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance attracted voters by criticizing anti-Russian sanctions and arms supplies to Ukraine, as well as by calling for peace talks to end the Ukrainian conflict.

Earlier, AfD co-chair Alice Weidel commented on the results of the regional elections in Saxony and Thuringia. She called the results of the vote “a huge success.”