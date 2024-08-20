Juan Guillermo Cuadrado I might have another chance at the Italy’s Serie A, After a very lackluster season with the shirt of Inter Milana team with which he was barely able to play due to constant injuries.

The one born in Necocli (Antioquia) He left the ranks of the Italian champions after his contract ended on June 30, and has been looking for a club that will open the door for him for more than two months.

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado scores against Germany.

A few weeks ago, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado was associated with the Junior from Barranquilla, But the player himself explained that his desire is to continue in Europe for another year because he feels he has the level to push himself at the highest level.

“At the moment I’m looking forward to playing in Europe for a few more years,” the 36-year-old said at the time.

Atalanta is looking at Cuadrado

It seems that Juan Guillermo Cuadrado He could have a chance in Italy, and he wouldn’t move too far from Milan. According to the journalist Gianluca Di MarzioThe Colombian is reportedly on the list of Atalanta Bergamo, where his compatriots Luis Muriel and Duván Zapata shone.

Gian Piero Gasperini, Atalanta coach.

The team of Gian Piero Gasperini had almost closed the signing of the Brazilian Wesley from Flamengo, but negotiations are becoming complicated and the directors are evaluating a plan B, which is where Cuadrado’s name fits in.

“While waiting to unblock the issue related to Wesley, currently blocked by Flamengo due to discussions on the pitch, Atalanta “He is looking around as far as the right flank is concerned. The Nerazzurri have made contacts for Bellanova and Cuadrado,” he said.

Atalanta is looking for a right-back to complete its squad for this season and has its sights set on the Italian Raoul Bellanova, But the high demands of the Torino make it a very complicated operation.

The player from Antioquia will not be available for Inter's next match.

“Today the name of Raoul Bellanova from Torino came up. President Cairo is asking for at least 20 million euros for him, which is the amount that the Bergamo team is said to have spent on Wesley,” said Di Marzio.

Atalanta’s plan would be to bet on Juan Guillermo Cuadrado In the event that neither player lands on BergamoThe Lombards would seek an economic solution that has long been proven in Italy.

“A surprise name is that of Squarewho was released after a year of experience with Inter. The Colombian is currently being evaluated as a possible experienced solution,” said the Italian journalist.

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado

HAROLD YEPES

