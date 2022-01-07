In 2020 drove the Sony Vision-S located on the stage of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The electric car was mainly intended as a showcase of new technologies for the automotive sector, yet there was increasing talk of a production version. Things gained momentum until the electronics giant put the entire project in the freezer. We are now two years later and Sony presents the Vision-S 01 and the Vision-S 02 at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. But this time the intention is clear: these electric cars will soon go into production under the Sony Mobiliy banner.

Vision-S 01 gets an update

The Sony Vision-S 01 looks familiar and that is no coincidence, because it is a further development of the Vision-S from 2020. It is a 4.9 meter long saloon with a sporty silhouette, powered by two electric motors that each drive 272 meters. horsepower to be strong. The sprint from 0 to 100 km/h takes 4.8 seconds and the top speed is 240 km/h. Sony does not go into detail about the battery pack, the driving range or the charging options of the Vision-S 01.

Vision-S 02: electric SUV

Completely new is the Sony Vision-S 02, an SUV that builds on the technical basis of the Vision-S 01. The wheelbase is 3.03 meters and the interior has three rows of seats and seven seats. Although the Vision-S 02 also has two electric motors of 272 hp each, the top speed of the SUV derivative is limited to 180 km/h. Sony says little about the electrical architecture on which both models stand, only that it is a new EV platform that is not shared with other manufacturers.

As you would expect from an electronics specialist, the interior of both the Vision-S 01 and that of the Vision-S 02 is packed with a lot of high-tech bells and whistles. The high-quality displays come with ingenious software and 5G connection, while all kinds of smart sensors, together with cameras and lidars, must ensure that Sony Mobility’s electric cars have level 2+ autonomous driving functionalities from the start. And we would be surprised if there is no possibility to play Playstation games so that you can race digitally when the car is stationary.

Launch?

Sony Mobility says it has already started testing, with camouflaged prototypes driving around Europe’s roads. However, you should not immediately expect the production variants of the Sony Vision-S 01 and 02, because that development work requires a lot of blood, sweat and tears. And even more time. We are betting on 2023.

Sony is not the first electronics specialist to venture into its own car. Previously you had Samsung, Xiaomi and Apple will follow soon. The breakthrough of the electric car creates a lot of new players who are trying to put a lot of pressure on fixed values. Soon Tesla will no longer be the only louse in the fur of traditional car manufacturers.