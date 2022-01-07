Coronavirus Husin Ruotsalainen: Omikron-induced coronary heart disease can occur up to two or three months after the previous disease

Omikron is already a virus in hospitals in Helsinki and Uusimaa.

Omicron variant with the explosive spread, many will be diagnosed with coronary heart disease for the second time.

One of those who is re-ill is the president Martti Ahtisaari, by coronary infection was confirmed according to the Office of the President on 29 December. Ahtisaari also contracted coronavirus disease in March 2020.

What is the recurrence of coronary heart disease compared to the first time?

International information on recurrent infections has been relieving. A study published in Qatar under Christmas showed that recurrent infections were 90 percent less likely to lead to hospitalization or death than a first-time infection.

The study was based on patient data collected from February 2020 to April 2021. According to it, recurrent infections were rare and usually mild. The reason, according to the researchers, was that the patient’s previous immunity had strengthened the patient’s immunity. The study was reported in a medical publication The New England Journal of Medicine.

However, the Qatari study was carried out before the delta transformation epidemic, recalls the deputy chief physician of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus). Eeva Swedish.

He emphasizes that it does not tell about infections caused by the omicron variant but by the alpha and beta variants.

“Nor does it provide important information about how long protection against a serious illness lasts.”

Bridge At the moment, new infections in Finland are caused by an omicron variant, which, according to the Swede, is not yet known enough.

That is why it is even more important to follow the precautions. Masks, safety margins, hygiene rules and other safety and restriction measures should be strictly adhered to.

“ “At least for January, we expect a heavier burden on health care.”

Whether the wave of infection will last until February or March is difficult – according to Ruotsalainen, it is difficult to say for the time being.

Omikron has altered the picture of coronary heart disease in many ways.

Omikron is more easily transmitted than previous variants, but the disease it causes may be milder on average. However, this is not yet completely certain.

“The burden of hospital care is growing in Europe as well,” the Swede points out.

Preliminary research suggests that omicron increases better in the upper respiratory tract but worse in the lower respiratory tract.

“This could be an explanation for being more susceptible, but would cause less serious symptoms,” says the Swede.

The omicron variant has also revolutionized the notion of protection afforded by a diseased disease.

It has been thought in the past that an illness provides protection against a new infection lasting an average of 6 to 12 months. “The more serious the disease, the longer the protection,” describes the Swede.

“ According to preliminary research, a person can develop omicron-induced coronary heart disease as early as three months after the previous one, ie delta-variant disease.

It is now known that if the previous disease is caused by a delta variant, for example, it may not protect against the omicron variant for 6 to 12 months.

“We have seen such cases and in at least one case, the recurrence infection came as early as two months after the first illness,” says Ruotsalainen.

According to him, new information on the duration of protection provided by the delta variant against omicron is constantly being added. Similarly, how well vaccines protect against recurrent infections.

About vaccines it is known that the two vaccines do not protect the infection of the omicron variant as effectively as the previous variants.

According to Ruotsalainen, real-life results are expected on how well the third dose of the vaccine protects against serious forms of the disease caused by omicron.

“Two doses of the vaccine provided an average of 80-90% protection against severe forms of the previous variants, but the level of protection was not the same in the elderly and those at risk as in the healthy working-age population. The third dose of the vaccine is now especially important for them, but also for all other age groups. ” The Swede says.

He points out that no vaccine in use provides 100% protection. “That’s why it is very important for vaccinated people to wear a mask in this epidemic.”

The sick According to the National Institute for Health and Welfare, the protection provided by coronary infection against new infections is as good as that of vaccination.

“If you have contracted the disease in early 2020, then had two doses of the vaccine and then become ill again, the protection is defined as good as if you had received three doses of the vaccine,” says the Swede.

A third dose of the vaccine after a previous coronavirus disease is only recommended for the time being if the person is severely immunocompromised and has reached the age of 12 years.

“ According to the Swede, the virus is now circulating so much that even at-risk groups and unvaccinated people will face it if they do not take precautions.

In hospitals we are now watching, holding our breath, how seriously the disease is caused by omikron. According to the Swede, the impact of the exponential increase in the number of cases will be seen in hospitals in the coming weeks. Hospitals are now preparing for the growing workload.

According to the Swede, the situation in intensive care in Hus is stable so far, but the number of coronary patients in the wards has almost doubled in a couple of weeks. According to him, Omikron is already a mainstream virus in Hus.

He emphasizes that vaccination coverage must now be raised quickly. Therefore, triple vaccinations are also given as much as possible.

When is the fourth round of vaccination topical in Finland?

According to the Swede, it is still too early to assess.

In Israel, for example, the fourth round of vaccination is already running.

“In Israel, the third dose of the vaccine was given before the omicron variant appeared,” the Swede points out.

Already, the fourth vaccination in Finland is given to those whose resistance is very weak, ie people who have had an organ transplant or have a disease that severely weakens the immune system. The booster is given three months after the third vaccination.

“Based on current knowledge, booster vaccinations will also be needed by the elderly and other at-risk groups, possibly the entire population. However, we need even more information about this, ”says Ruotsalainen.