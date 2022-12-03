Soon you will be able to get a car with a real royal touch, namely from Sam van Vollenhoven: the son of Prince Bernhard Junior.

There are plenty of car stories available from our royal family, but most royal car stories today have to do with King Willem-Alexander’s cousin. That is Bernhard van Vollenhoven, better known as Prince Bernhard Junior. Partly because he is the director of the Zandvoort circuit and therefore often appears in the media in that role. Well, Prince Bernhard Jr. also has a son and he also seems to have caught the car virus.

Sam van Vollenhoven starts a car company

The 18-year-old Sam van Vollenhoven studies entrepreneurship, but is already diving into real entrepreneurship. With his company Sam’s Garage, Sam van Vollenhoven is becoming a name in the Dutch car companies. Sam wants to be fully involved in the company next to his studies, because the two have a lot in common, of course. Help from his father also seems possible, the company is now registered with the Chamber of Commerce with Prince Bernhard Junior’s business company as a partner.

Jeep Wrangler

Well, as far as Sam van Vollenhoven and the basics are concerned, it is more important of course: what can you expect from Sam’s Garage? Well, you have to own a Jeep Wrangler for it. So if you have any other car, Sam can’t do that much for you for now. The Jeep Wrangler is an off-roader pur sang, and so the car is somewhat basic. However, leave it to the Dutch to see it as a fashion thing and then it turns out that the Wrangler is not for you on every level in terms of luxury. That is why companies such as Brute started selling in the Netherlands in order to still be able to drive a luxurious Wrangler.

Sam also wants to realize something like this. Sam’s Garage wants the one stop shop become a Wrangler for everything. That may be in the form of bespoke options such as new upholstery or a refrigerator, but the main goal will be to address the driveability of the Jeep Wrangler. According to Sam, the ride quality is not the best, so he wants to focus on improvements on that front. In his own words, making a Wrangler a racing monster doesn’t have to be, but an upgrade for comfort and safety can certainly do a lot for the Jeep. It is not known whether Sam has a certain affinity with the Wrangler, or has simply studied the market well. The need for improved Wranglers will probably not come out of the blue.

More info about Sam’s Garage will become clear during the official launch, which will take place at Masters Expo starting December 8. (through Quote)

