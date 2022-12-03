A very touching moment during yesterday’s episode, December 2, of Dancing with the Stars. Rosanna Banfi was moved when speaking of her mother Lucia who has been suffering from Alzheimer’s for some time. In the second semifinal of the Rai 1 show, the contestants had to bring an important moment of their lives onto the track. The actress has therefore decided to dedicate the performance to her mother and her beautiful relationship that binds them. “Mom and I spent a lot of time together growing up because dad was away on business. She had this melancholy streak because she was alone, she was 25, she was raising me alone. When we traveled to reach dad I saw these girls with huge feathers, but my mom was simple with her coat. She was very tough, the pivot of our lives ”, said the Ballando competitor.

An illness that made Lucia, Lino Banfi’s wife, “forgetful”, as her daughter said, who at that point was unable to hold back her tears: “Mom has become forgetful, forget things. She has this thing that I don’t want to name. She is very happy about my participation in Ballando, then when I go to her house and tell her something she vagues about her. This thing makes me deeply sad, I’m so sorry that lately I go to see her less. I can’t tell her all the things I would like, so many bad and good moments in life. Mom is small but so beautiful”.

“I was shivering,” Carolyn Smith commented after the performance. “You moved with great thanks, I find you one of the most interesting characters. You were the real revelation “, the judgment of Selvaggia Lucarelli. “In the ninth episode, getting to do something like this means having followed a serious and interesting path”, commented Fabio Canino.