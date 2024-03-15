Mogadishu (Al-Ittihad)

Somali police announced yesterday the killing of all the perpetrators of the terrorist attack that targeted a hotel near the presidential palace in the capital, Mogadishu, the day before. The Somali National News Agency, SONA, reported that a squad of Presidential Guard forces and Somali National Police forces surrounded the hotel, which was seized by gunmen in a surprise attack.

She added that the security forces were able to kill the attackers who barricaded themselves in the hotel, which is frequented by government and parliamentary officials, without clarifying whether the security forces regained control of the hotel.

Armed men belonging to the Al-Shabaab movement linked to the Al-Qaeda terrorist organization raided the Ciel Hotel in Mogadishu, causing a number of deaths and injuries.

The police said that 5 terrorists were among the dead, and more than 30 people were injured in the attack, including 4 members of parliament.

A suicide bomber drove a car filled with explosive devices in front of the building, and then Al-Shabaab fighters stormed the hotel, famous among the city's political elite. The hotel has been the target of several terrorist attacks in the past.