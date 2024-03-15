Istanbul (Al-Ittihad)

At least 22 migrants, including 7 children, drowned after a rubber boat they were on board capsized in the Aegean Sea off the northwestern coast of Turkey, Turkish authorities reported yesterday.

The nationalities of the victims are still unknown. Officials said that the Turkish Coast Guard rescued two people, while two other migrants were able to get out of the water on their own.

The boat capsized off Gokceada Island, which is located in the Aegean Sea off the coast of Çanakkale Province, near the island of Limnos. The authorities of the Jankaila Governorate said in a statement: “The bodies of 22 people, including 7 children, were found.”

A plane, two helicopters, a drone, 18 boats, and 502 individuals participated in the search and rescue operations.