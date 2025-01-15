Sofitec, one of the most important aerostructure manufacturers in Spain, based in Seville, has closed the largest contract in its 25-year history to supply Airbus, one of the world leaders in aeronautical manufacturing, high-tech flap components – essential part of aircraft wings – of its A321 model for the next few years. The parts will be delivered directly to Airbus at its manufacturing plant in Bremen, Germany.

Sofitec has competed directly with Tier1 of the sector worldwide to win the contract, which “strengthens the company as the reference supplier in this type of parts.

The company, specialized in the manufacturing of aerostructures and the development of comprehensive solutions in composite, metallic and mixed materials, currently has large companies such as Spirit Aerosystems (USA), GKN Aerospace (United Kingdom), Tata (India), Turkish Aerospace Industries (Turkey), and different “business units” of Airbus and its different aircraft and helicopter platforms located in Spain, France, Germany and the United Kingdom.

With a production plant in Carmona, it has closed the year 2024 with a turnover of 49.5 million euros and currently employs more than 400 peopleexceeding the business figures it achieved before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Investment in technology

“The award of this new contract is nothing more than the result of the excellent work carried out by our team in recent years which, combined with important investments in high-tech facilitieshas positioned us as unique suppliers in Spain, and among one of the top three in Europe for this type of contracts” according to José Miguel Hernández, General Director and founder of Sofitec.

This new volume of work represents a key milestone, strengthening the growth of the company, which is forecast exceed 90 million euros in 2029“and is the consequence of its commitment to technology and constant innovation.”

Sofitec is currently developing solutions for artificial intelligence to have a more advanced cost analysis that allows you to increase the optimization of your plant of production, “which will undoubtedly consolidate its position as a pioneer company in the aeronautical industry, and will support the strong growth expected for the coming years,” the company explains.

Andalusian Aerospace

The Sofitec contract confirms the sweet moment that the Andalusian aerospace sector is experiencing, which registers exports worth 2,228 million euros in the first ten months of 2024, driven by a year-on-year increase of 53%. This growth exceeds the national average by 15 points (+38%) and positions the community as the second largest exporter in the sector, concentrating 28.3% of total sales in Spain.

The growth is based on a increased sales in Asiawhere business doubles in one year, as it has risen 110%, to a turnover of 346 million euros; and in Americawhich has also grown by 9.3%, with a bill of 208 million. Europe continues to lead, with 72% of the total, and sales of 1,604 million, with an increase of 48%.

Regarding the destination countries, the high growth rates of the Top 10 are striking, led by Germanywhich grew by 277% to reach 796 million euros (36% of the total), followed by Francewith 544 million euros, a growth of 39% and a weight of 24.4%; and Indiawhich rises to third position with 187 million (8.4%) and an increase of 308%, quadrupling its records, always according to data from Andalucía Trade.