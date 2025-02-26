Miguel Anxo Bastos, the “Paleolibertarium” Galician who quotes Milei in his speeches and pulls the neoliberal ultra -right

Javier Milei, the ultra, quirky and these days caught in his own maze president of Argentina, cited him a year ago in an interview: “The only way that comes out, Miguel Anxo Bastos would tell you ‘capitalism, savings and hard work” . “Capitalism is a way of thinking, a mental way that invites you to save and work,” said the bastos himself at a conference not long before. And it is that the topics of extreme liberalism – which are rarely sympathized with reality, but that is another story – have found in a Galician university professor one of their most successful and charismatic apologettes. Scholar and provocative, its bonhomy and kindness – recognized by related and adversaries – contrasts with the aggressiveness of the thesis that defends and with the merciless brutality of its social effects. eldiario.es has contacted colleagues and students to draw the silhouette of Miguel Anxo Bastos.

Professor at the Faculty of Political Science of the University of Santiago de Compostela, a specialist in public policies, Bastos was born in washing machines – Viguesa Parish, one of the many small Russians in the Second Republic -, in 1967. The contradiction is obvious: His academic career is closely linked to the public, whose extinction advocates. “I believe that the State is worse than a mafia. It is a bigger, more criminal mafia and also has schools, ”he does not hesitate to affirm. “First, private property. If I were a minister or something, God does not want it, he would only put one law: respect private property and point, ”he ran in 2023 upon receiving the Juan de Mariana Institute Award, an ultraliberal Think Tank headquarters in Madrid. That same day one of the main exponents of the Austrian School of Economics – the extremism pro -free market, mainly – in Spain, the professor Juan Huerta de Soto defined it in his commendation: “Paleolibertario [una corriente que une valores conservadores y limitación radical del Estado, con la que Milei simpatiza]lover of freedom, anarchist but people of order, of moral principles. ” Bastos has also defined itself as anarcoliberal, but its anarchism is barely etymologically, of course.

“He believes that the State and administration are inefficient and that society must self -regulate through the rules of capitalism. Anarchists also seek social self -regulation, only with other rules, of course, ”is right to synthesize for eldiario.es one of their students, left -wing nationalist. Bastos also was at some point – Galiciannationalist. However, it barely stops in that tension and usually shows some acquiescence with the Galician PP. “The Galician PP and the PNV are two very similar games. They are country matches, homogeneous, with great social capillarity, “he argued a few years ago,” obviously, one is nationalist and the other is not. But we must remember that the PP integrated right -wing nationalism. That component is there, even if it is not the dominant. ” It really never was.

The same alumnus, which recognizes a “deep cultural and intellectual background, is not a mouth”, explains how it catches it that characters from the extreme Spanish right as the economist Juan Ramón Rallo – at the same time as Milei came to defend the sale of human organs – or the orbit of Díaz Ayuso. They share their rhetoric of hate to the State, but, he says, “Bastos is not a social sadistic.” Maybe not, but the consequences of the theories he defends – the native version of the chainsaw? – Yes they would be: its fencer Milei and its coarse economic recipes have caused in Argentina a strong increase in poverty and inequality. At the same time, the student in his ideological antipodes remembers his classes with gratitude: “He took into account his students. He always sought to confront, create contradictions, in his language to demonstrate the inefficiency of what you defend. But he was interested in what you thought. ”

“Less sympathetic from 2025”

“He is a good friend. He says what he thinks and defends him with conviction. He is also a voracious reader. It is nice to argue with him, always correct and cordial and with arguments, although I do not share them. We have discussed a lot, ”says his colleague of Faculty of Antón Losada, collaborator of eldiario.es. On the role of the State, the effectiveness of public intervention, market limits, for example. In the intervention in Juan de Mariana, Bastos offered its almost mystical reverence by the system derived from the mode of capital production. “Capitalism is a way of thinking, a mental form that invites you to save and work,” he said, “not only generates wealth, it generates morality. With more resources people are more educated and less violent, they behave better, we have more means to take care of the poor, the elderly and the young people who want to study. ” Neither the inequalities nor the tendency to monopoly entered their speech, of course, although, implicitly, its provisionality: “It is a human invention and we must explain it, it is not natural.”

The Professor of Contemporary History Lourenzo Fernández Prieto, near the nationalist left, coincides with Losada, speaks of “cordial ideological discrepancy” but attributes attractiveness “for his lack of complexes as a nationalist and in his thanharian liberalism.” With ways of Tiktoker Before the Tiktok existed – he considers it the aforementioned alumnus – his forms of communicator have made him an idol of certain virtual communities of the right more or less ultra. In that field, inconsistencies matter little. Some as evident as the one that implies being supporters of economic ultraliberalism and at the same time of Donald Trump that threatens tariffs and trade war. Perhaps to the new authoritarian right, which so faithfully reproduces tropes, politics and hatreds of the old woman, does not need a cohesive program, but just – they consign certain analysts – an emotional articulation with the voters, communications and money magnates, a lot of money, a lot of money .

Fernández Prieto understands that, probably, as of this year “Miguel Anxo will be, however, less nice.” It refers to their “ideological ways” are those that have opened the door to Milei Oa Trump. The ingenious and categorical professor, who speaks hit, but congruently, before being held in a minority place of the political board, now part of that main current of hard or ultras rights that govern in central countries or threaten to do so. “Frankly it looks like a fictional character like Milei,” he says, under anonymity, someone who follows him closely, “the best basts has no deceased canine oracle, but a telluric inspiration that emanates from the sacral peak [monte cercano a Santiago de Compostela rodeado de leyendas y con cierto peso en la tradición galleguista]”

Epoch as rhetorical tactics

Regular gathering of public radio, and years ago in the disappeared and television – group of the voice group, as well as The voice of Galicia– Where it was announced beyond the academic field, almost all those consulted agree in their domain of the art of provocation. “His prosody and those strong opinions, those sentences dictated in a funny way, make the message go through,” explains his alumnus, attentive to the new ways of public communication, “something that fits very well on social networks.” An X account, formerly Twitter, with more than 60,000 followers collect some of its appointments. “Capitalism is born within Christianity. In addition, I could probably not be able to be born elsewhere, ”he says in one of his trills. In another: “Even speaking with entrepreneurs, entrepreneurs often have Marxist categories in their heads. Not that they are Marxist, but the categories, the Marxist concepts have them in their heads because they are the ones that taught them in the academy. ”

That claim of Epatar also in his collaborations in the press. One of his latest articles in Nós Diarioa nationalist left newspaper close to BNG, says Trump did not speak seriously when he said Gaza would become a Mediterranean resort. According to him, it was nothing more than irony, “a rhetorical exaggeration destined to press on the Palestinian side,” already stated that the US president does have a plan for Palestine and that consists of subjecting it to the Israeli colonial command, and includes the expulsion from part of its population. “I obviously don’t like the plan, but at least show strategic capacity,” he said. The text aroused a great controversy in networks and even in the media comments section. This is perhaps the least sympathetic bastos referred to of the facts.