Snipers of the Central Military District (TsVO) quietly destroy especially key targets and manpower of the enemy, support the offensive of motorized rifle and tank units. On March 21, the Ministry of Defense showed how paired sniper groups work.

“I have four important goals now: an observer, a shooter and one grenade launcher. The purpose of our work is the same – fire cover for motorized rifle units, adjusting the fire of the AGS (grenade launcher), artillery, destroying the most important enemy targets, such as a machine gunner, machine gun crew – to stir up their hornet’s nest. And yet remain undetected. Because if a sniper is found, literally everything flies to this point, ”said the squad leader with the call sign Mazai.

Together with Mazay, a sniper with the call sign Kaban works. He is an observer, looking out for the enemy, his movements.

“I am watching the enemy, there is a thermal imager here. We can come to a position and, without a single shot, just point, adjust artillery, AGS, tanks can also point, ”he said.

The actions of sniper pairs are covered by crews of AGS mounted grenade launchers, conducting rapid fire at enemy positions, corrected and directed by a sniper-observer.

The servicemen destroy targets at a distance of more than 1 thousand meters, despite the difficult terrain, minefields and enemy shelling. In this case, they are helped by new 1P59 Hyperon sights, which increase the efficiency of shooting several times, as well as the location of the scale for entering aiming angles in the field of view of the sight, the Ministry of Defense explained.

On March 13, Izvestia correspondent Mary Badunts saw the work of Russian snipers in the Zaporozhye direction. The military said that they were given the task of approaching the positions of Ukrainian militants as close as possible.

Further, heavy equipment was used with the support of artillerymen. Crews of Akatsiya self-propelled artillery mounts and T-90M Proryv tanks opened fire on Ukrainian militants.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.